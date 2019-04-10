Big Freedia is Coming to Paper Tiger This Weekend, So Prepare Yourself for A Dance Party That Will Change Your Life

click to enlarge Courtesy of Big Freedia

Event Details Big Freedia @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Sat., April 13, 9 p.m. Price: $20-$22 Live Music Map

Few entertainers have the ability to command the attention of an entire audience and then, like some sort of freaky hypnotist, make it twerk in unison. Yeah, it’s a wild and magical sight, but it’s not all sexual with Big Freedia.Her shows brings an energy that invites audiences to love themselves and dance out all the feelings of shame and self-loathing many in the LGBTQ take on as a result of being treated differently than their straight counterparts. Back again for a show in the Alamo City, Big Freedia is the perfect excuse to twerk out all that negative energy.