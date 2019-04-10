Email
Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Big Freedia is Coming to Paper Tiger This Weekend, So Prepare Yourself for A Dance Party That Will Change Your Life

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 7:17 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BIG FREEDIA
  • Courtesy of Big Freedia
Few entertainers have the ability to command the attention of an entire audience and then, like some sort of freaky hypnotist, make it twerk in unison. Yeah, it’s a wild and magical sight, but it’s not all sexual with Big Freedia.

Her shows brings an energy that invites audiences to love themselves and dance out all the feelings of shame and self-loathing many in the LGBTQ take on as a result of being treated differently than their straight counterparts. Back again for a show in the Alamo City, Big Freedia is the perfect excuse to twerk out all that negative energy.

$20-$22, Sat April 13, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Big Freedia
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sat., April 13, 9 p.m.
Price: $20-$22
