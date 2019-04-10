Email
Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Willie Nelson Playing Whitewater Amphitheater All This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 4:20 AM

Willie Nelson has seemingly found the fountain of youth. At 85 years old, he still releases consistently solid records, performs regularly and makes time for political activism. Maybe it’s something in the water at Nelson’s Luck, Texas ranch, the copious amounts of weed he smokes or just part of being a living legend.

$70-$437, Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM306 #1, New Braunfels,8:30pm Fri April 12 & Sat April 13, 7:45pm Sun April 14, whitewaterrocks.com.
Event Details Willie Nelson & Family
@ Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
When: Fri., April 12, 8:30 p.m., Sat., April 13, 8:30 p.m. and Sun., April 14, 7:45 p.m.
Price: $41.57-$437
