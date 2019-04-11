Thursday, April 11, 2019
Catch Contemporary Christian Music Star Chris Tomlin at Freeman Coliseum
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 1:57 PM
It’s easy to hate on contemporary Christian music. Much of it sounds like the same three- or four-chord recycled acoustic pop song interspersed with an occasional “Yes, Jesus” or “God rules.”
Chris Tomlin, however, has managed to add just the right amount of depth and dynamic to his music to build a career that’s has spanned more than two decades. Not a lot of Christian artists are selling out arenas like this dude — and genuine talent helps him continue filling those seats.
$16-$89.50, Sunday, April 14, 8pm, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
When: Sun., April 14, 8 p.m.
$28.50
