Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Catch Contemporary Christian Music Star Chris Tomlin at Freeman Coliseum

Posted By on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, CHRIS TOMLIN
  • Facebook, Chris Tomlin
It’s easy to hate on contemporary Christian music. Much of it sounds like the same three- or four-chord recycled acoustic pop song interspersed with an occasional “Yes, Jesus” or “God rules.”

Chris Tomlin, however, has managed to add just the right amount of depth and dynamic to his music to build a career that’s has spanned more than two decades. Not a lot of Christian artists are selling out arenas like this dude — and genuine talent helps him continue filling those seats.

$16-$89.50, Sunday, April 14, 8pm, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
Event Details Chris Tomlin
@ Freeman Coliseum
3201 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., April 14, 8 p.m.
Price: $28.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Chris Tomlin

    Staff Pick
    Chris Tomlin @ Freeman Coliseum

    • Sun., April 14, 8 p.m. $28.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Que Rico! San Antonio's Puro Taco Fest Returns to La Villita, Looks Even Better Than Last Year Read More

  2. San Antonio Muralist Memorializes the Late Great Nipsey Hussle Read More

  3. Catching up with Singing Drag Queen Sensation Ada Vox Read More

  4. Yeasayer Headed to San Antonio to Douse Us in Psychedelic Vibrations Read More

  5. Big Freedia is Coming to Paper Tiger This Weekend, So Prepare Yourself for A Dance Party That Will Change Your Life Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...