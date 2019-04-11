Catch Contemporary Christian Music Star Chris Tomlin at Freeman Coliseum

click to enlarge Facebook, Chris Tomlin

Event Details Chris Tomlin @ Freeman Coliseum 3201 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Sun., April 14, 8 p.m. Price: $28.50 Live Music Map

It’s easy to hate on contemporary Christian music. Much of it sounds like the same three- or four-chord recycled acoustic pop song interspersed with an occasional “Yes, Jesus” or “God rules.”Chris Tomlin, however, has managed to add just the right amount of depth and dynamic to his music to build a career that’s has spanned more than two decades. Not a lot of Christian artists are selling out arenas like this dude — and genuine talent helps him continue filling those seats.