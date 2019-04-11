Email
Thursday, April 11, 2019

George Strait Gives Shoutout to San Antonio Artist for His Mural on St. Mary's Strip

Posted By on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 12:54 PM

Last week, we told y'all about a befittingly king-sized mural honoring King George – King George Strait, that is.

Now, we've learned that the country music legend has seen the mural created in his likeness (and with lots of accessories fit for royalty). On Tuesday, Strait shared a photo, calling it "Texas-sized street art."
Strait also asked fans what they thought of the mural and tagged its artist, Matt Tumlinson. Lots of fans gave their stamp of approval, going as far as requesting that the artwork be printed on apparel and planning trips to see it in person.

