Thursday, April 11, 2019

Metal Supergroup South Texas Legion Playing Sendoff Show at Limelight Ahead of German Festival Performance

Posted By on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 8:11 AM

South Texas Legion — a supergroup comprised of members of storied South-Central Texas metal acts including S.A. Slayer, Karion, Watchtower, Juggernaut and Militia — is playing a local sendoff before making its overseas debut at Germany’s Keep It True festival.

If you’re familiar with our city’s history as the “Heavy Metal Capital of the World” during the ’80s, STL’s members are the folks who helped put that scene on the worldwide map. And the bands they led still command a cult following as far away as Europe, which explains the upcoming festival appearance.

Get there by 10 p.m. for a pre-show “fireside chat” featuring key shakers from the Alamo City’s Golden Age of Metal.

$10-$15, 10pm Sat April 13, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 735-7775, thelimelightsa.com.
Event Details South Texas Legion
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., April 13, 10 p.m.
Price: $10-$15
Map

