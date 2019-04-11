Metalachi Returning to San Antonio in June

click to enlarge
The Hollywood-based band Metalachi delivers exactly what its name promises.
Dressed in lit-up sombreros and costumes made by child factory workers paid in Chiclets and tacos (according to the band's Facebook page
, anyway), Metalachi plays mariachi interpretations of songs from classic rock and metal bands like AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Black Sabbath.
Somehow, the mashup is both impressive and entertaining, and the band's rendition of Slayer's “Reign in Blood” warms the belly like the perfect bean and cheese taco after a night of drinking.
Apparently, we're not the only ones impressed, though. Metalachi actually landed a slot of the inaugural Megacruise
, a five-day sea cruise featuring metal acts such as Megadeth, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies and Devil Driver.
If you're not sure you've got your sea legs, you can always catch Metalachi on Sunday, June 2, at the Paper Tiger.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.