Friday, April 12, 2019
Get Sleepy when Brooklyn's Red Ribbon Slip Into the Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 4:34 PM
click to enlarge
Hailing from the saturated streets of Brooklyn, Red Ribbon is the newest band getting a buzz in the trendy genre that is bedroom pop.
If you’re unfamiliar, bedroom pop is basically slow, singer-songwriter music that's typically drenched in reverb and driven by vocals and guitars. Spin a little on the turntable and you can literally be lulled to sleep standing up.
Red Ribbon do the echoey-and-dreamy thing really well, and while not all of their music is slow and floaty, you might want to bring a pillow to their show at Paper Tiger on Sunday, April 21. You know, just in case.
Tickets aren't on sale yet but check papertigersatx.com for updates.
.
Tags: Red Ribbon, paper tiger, san antonio, bedroom pop, Image