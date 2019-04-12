Email
Friday, April 12, 2019

Get Sleepy when Brooklyn's Red Ribbon Slip Into the Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 4:34 PM

Hailing from the saturated streets of Brooklyn, Red Ribbon is the newest band getting a buzz in the trendy genre that is bedroom pop.

If you’re unfamiliar, bedroom pop is basically slow, singer-songwriter music that's typically drenched in reverb and driven by vocals and guitars. Spin a little on the turntable and you can literally be lulled to sleep standing up.

Red Ribbon do the echoey-and-dreamy thing really well, and while not all of their music is slow and floaty, you might want to bring a pillow to their show at Paper Tiger on Sunday, April 21. You know, just in case.

Tickets aren't on sale yet but check papertigersatx.com for updates.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
