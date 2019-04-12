Email
Friday, April 12, 2019

Get Your Metal Fix and Stop By the Aztec for Cradle of Filth's Show

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CRADLE OF FILTH
  • Facebook / Cradle of Filth
Love ’em or hate ’em, Cradle of Filth has made an irrefutable impact on the metal scene. Over the years, the band’s been unafraid to experiment with its sound, starting out synth-heavy with grindcore-style vocals in the early ’90s before shifting into more of a goth-metal approach with symphonic influences.

But, for all the changes, one thing that has remained true throughout Cradle’s career — the band’s branding genius. Its imagery is just dark enough to seem edgy but not so evil that Mom won’t buy a Cradle T-shirt for Junior at Hot Topic. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the latest album, Cryptoriana, retains a trademark brutality while adding enough dynamic and momentum to sustain interest for a full listen.

$32-$38.50, Mon, April 15, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Cradle of Filth
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., April 15, 7 p.m.
Price: $32-$53
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

