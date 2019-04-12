Friday, April 12, 2019
Immerse Yourself in That Orange County Sound When the Adolescents Play Jack's Bar
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 7:52 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Adolescents
With sneering punk vocals, pummeling drums and triumphant punk riffs, the Adolescents helped pioneer the hardcore scene in California’s Orange County. Alongside acts like Agent Orange and Social Distortion, the band embodied a raw go-fuck-yourself-and-don’t-tell-me-how-to-live energy that seems a perfect antidote for its hyper-conservative birthplace.
Even through numerous lineup changes and death of founding bassist Steve Soto, the Adolescents continue to be mandatory listening for angsty youth and those who have moved well beyond their youth but can’t quite shed that angst.
$15, Sunday, April 14, 7pm, Jack’s Patio Bar, 3030 Thousand Oaks, (210) 494-2309, jacksbarsa.com.
@ Jack's Bar
3030 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., April 14, 7 p.m.
Price:
$15
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, live music, things to do in San Antonio, The Adolescents, Jack's Patio Bar, Agent Orange, Orange County, Social Distortion, Image