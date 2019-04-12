Immerse Yourself in That Orange County Sound When the Adolescents Play Jack's Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Adolescents

Event Details The Adolescents @ Jack's Bar 3030 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, TX When: Sun., April 14, 7 p.m. Price: $15

With sneering punk vocals, pummeling drums and triumphant punk riffs, the Adolescents helped pioneer the hardcore scene in California’s Orange County. Alongside acts like Agent Orange and Social Distortion, the band embodied a raw go-fuck-yourself-and-don’t-tell-me-how-to-live energy that seems a perfect antidote for its hyper-conservative birthplace.Even through numerous lineup changes and death of founding bassist Steve Soto, the Adolescents continue to be mandatory listening for angsty youth and those who have moved well beyond their youth but can’t quite shed that angst.