Friday, April 12, 2019

Immerse Yourself in That Orange County Sound When the Adolescents Play Jack's Bar

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 7:52 AM

With sneering punk vocals, pummeling drums and triumphant punk riffs, the Adolescents helped pioneer the hardcore scene in California’s Orange County. Alongside acts like Agent Orange and Social Distortion, the band embodied a raw go-fuck-yourself-and-don’t-tell-me-how-to-live energy that seems a perfect antidote for its hyper-conservative birthplace.

Even through numerous lineup changes and death of founding bassist Steve Soto, the Adolescents continue to be mandatory listening for angsty youth and those who have moved well beyond their youth but can’t quite shed that angst.

$15, Sunday, April 14, 7pm, Jack’s Patio Bar, 3030 Thousand Oaks, (210) 494-2309, jacksbarsa.com.
Event Details The Adolescents
@ Jack's Bar
3030 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., April 14, 7 p.m.
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
