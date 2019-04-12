Email
Friday, April 12, 2019

The Iconic Indigo Girls Stopping By the Tobin Center This Sunday

Friday, April 12, 2019

Alongside the likes of 10,000 Maniacs, Tracy Chapman and Suzanne Vega, the Indigo Girls helped pioneer a wave of female-led singer-songwriter music in the late-’80s. The Georgia duo’s dynamic songcraft and raw lyricism even grabbed a few Grammy nominations and a win for Best Contemporary Folk Album.

The good news is that with a live record released just last year, it doesn’t look like the iconic girls are going away anytime soon.

$29.50-$59.50, Sun April 14, 8pm, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
