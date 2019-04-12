The Iconic Indigo Girls Stopping By the Tobin Center This Sunday

click to enlarge Jeremy Cowart

Event Details Indigo Girls @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Sun., April 14, 7 p.m. Price: $29.50-$59.50 Live Music Map

Alongside the likes of 10,000 Maniacs, Tracy Chapman and Suzanne Vega, the Indigo Girls helped pioneer a wave of female-led singer-songwriter music in the late-’80s. The Georgia duo’s dynamic songcraft and raw lyricism even grabbed a few Grammy nominations and a win for Best Contemporary Folk Album.The good news is that with a live record released just last year, it doesn’t look like the iconic girls are going away anytime soon.