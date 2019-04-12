Friday, April 12, 2019
The Iconic Indigo Girls Stopping By the Tobin Center This Sunday
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 8:44 AM
click to enlarge
Alongside the likes of 10,000 Maniacs, Tracy Chapman and Suzanne Vega, the Indigo Girls helped pioneer a wave of female-led singer-songwriter music in the late-’80s. The Georgia duo’s dynamic songcraft and raw lyricism even grabbed a few Grammy nominations and a win for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
The good news is that with a live record released just last year, it doesn’t look like the iconic girls are going away anytime soon.
$29.50-$59.50, Sun April 14, 8pm, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., April 14, 7 p.m.
Price:
$29.50-$59.50
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Indigo Girls, Grammy nominations, Best Contemporary Folk album, Image