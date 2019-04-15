Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 15, 2019

Longtime Rockers Whitesnake Pull Into the Aztec

Posted By on Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WHITESNAKE
  • Courtesy of Whitesnake
Whitesnake is exactly the sort of band that a large and befuddling chunk of San Antonio goes nuts for, and, as a result, exactly the sort of band that people think of when they think of SA and our trashy rock affinities. The glam metal act’s biggest hits are 1987’s “Is This Love” and “Here I Go Again,” both of which remain practically ubiquitous on rock radio.

Since its 1978 start, Whitesnake has released 13 albums, including three this millennium, suggesting a deeper catalog than just that pair of power ballads. Indeed, the British rock stalwarts are slated to release their latest, called Flesh & Blood, next month.

While longtime fans can expect to hear plenty from the golden era, they also might discover new favorites as the Snake slides out fresh material from the forthcoming release.

$49.50-$99.50, Wed April 17, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N St Mary’s, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Whitesnake
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., April 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$128
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Whitesnake

    Staff Pick
    Whitesnake @ Aztec Theatre

    • Wed., April 17, 8 p.m. $49.50-$128
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Forget Fiesta: 7 Shows You Can Hit up to Avoid the Chicken-on-a-Stick Crowds Read More

  2. Get Sleepy When Brooklyn's Red Ribbon Slips Into the Paper Tiger Read More

  3. Catch Contemporary Christian Music Star Chris Tomlin at Freeman Coliseum Read More

  4. George Strait Gives Shoutout to San Antonio Artist for His Mural on St. Mary's Strip Read More

  5. Immerse Yourself in That Orange County Sound When the Adolescents Play Jack's Bar Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...