Real-Deal Latin Rockers Diamanté Electrico Ready to Charge Up San Antonio
By Chris Conde
While it's cool that Colombia's Diamanté Electrico has won a couple Grammys and has opened for big names like the Rolling Stones, what's even cooler is that the band deserves its time in the limelight.
The band’s 2015 album B
was named by Rolling Stone Colombia's
most important album of the year, and it counts ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons among its fans and collaborators.
Lucky for us, Diamanté Electrico is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Paper Tiger on Thursday, May 23.
The band's sound blends classic rock ’n’ roll with elements of modern day indie rock and sensually-sung pop melodies for a sound similar to the Fray and Maroon 5, just less … radio rock-ish.
Tickets ($15) are on sale at papertigersatx.com.
