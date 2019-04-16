Amon Amarth, At The Gates and More to Play Aztec Theatre in October

click to enlarge courtesy Live Nation

Holy killer metal lineup, Batman, this show looks nuts.Not only is the Aztec Theatre hosting Amon Amarth on Sunday, October 20, but Sweden’s melodic death metal champs are also bringing along some legendarily heavy bands along for the ride.In support of a new record due out in May, Amon Amarth has invited Arch Enemy, Grand Magus and At The Gates as a part of its North American tour.We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're crying.