Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Amon Amarth, At The Gates and More to Play Aztec Theatre in October

Posted By on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY LIVE NATION
  • courtesy Live Nation
Holy killer metal lineup, Batman, this show looks nuts.

Not only is the Aztec Theatre hosting Amon Amarth on Sunday, October 20, but Sweden’s melodic death metal champs are also bringing along some legendarily heavy bands along for the ride.

In support of a new record due out in May, Amon Amarth has invited Arch Enemy, Grand Magus and At The Gates as a part of its North American tour.

We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're crying.



Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10am and can be purchased at theaztectheatre.com.
Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
