Cradle of Filth Raised Hell at the Aztec Theatre Last Night

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Dani Filth shrieking into the night

Whether or not you've been able to stick with Cradle of Filth through its shift to a more accessible sound, there's no denying the band was many a metalhead's gateway to exploring the music's heavier subgenres. Plus, after 28 years, there's no denying Cradle has become a metal mainstay.For those reasons alone, it was worth witnessing the band's Aztec Theatre performance last night.The concert's demographic was relatively eclectic, with fans ranging from their teens to their 40s and even a few kids. The common denominator seemed to be the black band T-shirts and boots favored by so many.After Raven Black and Wednesday 13 opened the night, lanterns were lit above the Cradle of Filth backdrop, adding to the gothic aesthetic the band has been known for throughout its career.The lights dropped to nearly pitch black as “Ave Santani” fromplayed over the sound system. It set the perfect introduction since Cradle of Filth has always been open about its affinity for all things evil. Cheers and metal horns were thrown into the air in approval as the crowd waited for the band to get down to its hellish business.Then Cradle of Filth launched into “Gilded Cunt” from 2004’sand the audience roared with applause.Although lead vocalist Dani Filth still has his vocal chops — especially that banshee shriek — it was guitarist Richard Shaw who really stole entire hour-and-a-half set.From staggering around like a demon-possessed doll to simultaneously spinning and head-banging to playing with just his left hand while making weird motions with his right to literally drooling on himself, Shaw never ceased to put on a memorable show.The rest of the band held their own too, driving through cuts from the entire catalog, including fan favorites from ’98’sall the way up to the newest album, 2017’sOverall, the show was great, from the stage production and clear sound to the band’s energetic performance. Even if you hold it against Cradle of Filth for making Hot Topic its biggest merch dealer, you still missed one righteous metal show if you weren't at the Aztec last night.