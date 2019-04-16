Tejano Station KXTN No Longer Available on 107.5 FM – and San Antonians Are Pissed

Where are the chanclas? Someone needs to give Univision Radio a pao pao for moving KXTN over to AM.— Eddie Vega (@ElTacolico) April 15, 2019
Let me just say that #KXTN no longer being a #Tejano station and is now a top 40 station is fucking lame. San Antonio has like 6 radio stations that all play the same shit.— 人斬り抜刀斎 (@_rxnin_) April 15, 2019
WTF?!?!! Like we need another r&b hip hop station in this town. We’re tejano capital of the world. 30 years kxtn just thrown— Erica Cruz (@pinkcell114) April 14, 2019
How am I supposed to to get through Fiesta without KXTN?? 😭— rosycordova (@rosycordova13) April 15, 2019
I’m really upset that KXTN is gone. I’d still listen to it often. It was always playing the soundtrack of my childhood. 😭💔 #SanAntonio #KXTN— Sylvia Nicole (@_SylviaNicole) April 15, 2019
There’s some great borderland/Latinx-inspired/Mexican regional, music that could’ve been added to #KXTN ‘s format to open it up to a new generation. Instead they played the same old stuff (that we loved). It aged with its audience. Now it’s dying and we’re gasping for airtime.— Eddie Vega (@ElTacolico) April 15, 2019
Why is 107.5 no longer KXTN!? Do we really need another pop/r&b station!?— Tré B (@TruTre44) April 15, 2019
WHO GOT RID OF KXTN!? I JUST WANNA TALK 🤬— babygirl 🌹 (@SupremeC_) April 13, 2019
One Twitter user even tweeted a petition to bring back KXTN.
I've listened to kxtn since as far back as I can remember. I remember my mom always having it on in the morning when she would take me to school. I remember looking forward to hearing 'Johnny Ramirez in the morninggg" and the little traffic jingle.— Angel Fingahz (@thcadrian) April 13, 2019
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Also, a reminder I made a petition to get KXTN Tejano & Proud back on 107.5 b/c I honestly feel like a part of me has died when I switch my radio station and don't hear Bobby Pulido or Ram Herrera or David Lee!!! https://t.co/tnXnZht4Bo— TejanaThings.com (@DeniseYLosDinos) April 16, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.