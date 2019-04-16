Email
Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Tejano Station KXTN No Longer Available on 107.5 FM – and San Antonians Are Pissed

Posted By on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge The late Jimmy Gonzalez takes the mic during an appearance on KXTN radio. - VIA GRUPO MAZZ'S FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Via Grupo Mazz's Facebook page
  • The late Jimmy Gonzalez takes the mic during an appearance on KXTN radio.
San Antonians can no longer get their Tejano fix on 107.5 FM.

Instead, fans will have to turn to 107.5 FM HD2 or 1350 AM to support KXTN, the homegrown station long associated with the puro genre. The programming change comes after 30 years of playing Tejano hits from the likes of Selena, Emilio Navaira and Grupo Mazz.

At 107.5, listeners will now hear Vibe 107.5, which spins pop, hip-hop and R&B from the '80s and '90s. Meaning, basically, SA now has yet another station specializing in "hot adult rhythmic contemporary."

"We are excited to launch a brand-new format that reflects the distinct musical tastes of our community here in San Antonio — one of the most diverse in the nation," Chris Morris, vice president and general manager of Univision San Antonio — the station's owner — told the Express-News. "By reformatting and optimizing our audio portfolio, we're able to better serve our audience and give them more of the content they love."



Univision will still host Tejano-related events such as the Univision San Antonio Fan Fair, Tejano Thursdays and Fiesta Navideña.

While KXTN will still be available on FM HD2 and AM radio as well as online and on the Uforia app, social media posts suggest plenty of listeners will miss tuning in via their FM dial. One Twitter user even tweeted a petition to bring back KXTN.
