Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Bizzy Bone Returns to San Antonio for a Solo Show

Posted By on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 1:42 PM

Bizzy Bone greeting fans at Fitzgerald's in 2018 - CHRIS CONDE
  • Chris Conde
  • Bizzy Bone greeting fans at Fitzgerald's in 2018
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone is returning to San Antonio Friday, May 17, for another solo performance at Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue.

That may have some folks might be saying, "Again?" But judging by how many people still turn up to Bone Thugs shows in San Antonio, it completely makes sense why the "Thuggish Ruggish" dudes keep returning to the Alamo City on a seemingly annual basis — together or as solo acts.

If you missed Bizzy's show last year, the “Thugz Cry” singer performed songs from a bunch of his solo records and even dug deep for some early Bone Thugs-N-Harmony joints. In addition to an angelic-tenor voice, the lyrical assassin has been known to slay audiences with his rapid-fire delivery.

Whether you catch Bizzy with his Bone Thugs crew — they're actually playing the Aztec soon too — or doing a solo set, his captivating live show and drive to release new music at least every year has solidified him as a living legend in the world of hip-hop.



Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale and can be purchased here.
Location Details Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue
Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue
437 McCarty
San Antonio, TX
(210) 607-7007
Music Club
Map
