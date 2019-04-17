NYC's We Are Scientists Making Its Way to Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Press Here

Event Details We Are Scientists @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., April 19, 8 p.m. Price: $15 Live Music Map

For a two-man crew, Berkeley-birthed and NYC-based indie rock/post-punk outfit We Are Scientists manages to make a lot of noise. Comprising wild and crazy guys Keith Murray and Chris Cain, the outfit got its start in 2000 and has since released seven albums of consistent material, all of which is buoyed by the duo’s sense of humor and big energy.Wildly successful in Europe, especially in the UK, We Are Scientists is a refreshing anomaly of a band — successful on its own terms while not taking itself too seriously. For those unfamiliar with the We Are Scientists’ work, think of them as occupying a unique position somewhere between Hot Hot Heat, the Futureheads, the Wombats and Lonely Island. We Are Scientists’ most recent album is 2018’s