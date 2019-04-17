Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

NYC's We Are Scientists Making Its Way to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 7:34 AM

click to enlarge PRESS HERE
  • Press Here
For a two-man crew, Berkeley-birthed and NYC-based indie rock/post-punk outfit We Are Scientists manages to make a lot of noise. Comprising wild and crazy guys Keith Murray and Chris Cain, the outfit got its start in 2000 and has since released seven albums of consistent material, all of which is buoyed by the duo’s sense of humor and big energy.

Wildly successful in Europe, especially in the UK, We Are Scientists is a refreshing anomaly of a band — successful on its own terms while not taking itself too seriously. For those unfamiliar with the We Are Scientists’ work, think of them as occupying a unique position somewhere between Hot Hot Heat, the Futureheads, the Wombats and Lonely Island. We Are Scientists’ most recent album is 2018’s Megaplex.

$15, Fri April 19, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details We Are Scientists
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Fri., April 19, 8 p.m.
Price: $15
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • We Are Scientists

    Staff Pick
    We Are Scientists @ Paper Tiger

    • Fri., April 19, 8 p.m. $15
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tejano Station KXTN No Longer Available on 107.5 FM – and San Antonians Are Pissed Read More

  2. River City Rockfest Will Expand Into a Two-Day Event This Year — and Now With More Cowbell Read More

  3. After 30 Years, the Indigo Girls Continue to Reign as Singer-Songwriter Queens Read More

  4. Amon Amarth, At The Gates and More to Play Aztec Theatre in October Read More

  5. Longtime Rockers Whitesnake Pull Into the Aztec Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...