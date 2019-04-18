Tips and Tricks: Singer Wayne Holtz Sheds Light on Three Easy Ways New Artists Can Get Noticed in the Alamo City

click to enlarge Ryan Vestil

Wayne Holtz

If you’ve been paying attention to the local music scene the last couple years, you’ve likely heard about Wayne Holtz. The self-proclaimed pop star's brand of weirdo indie-pop has been hard to miss.In just a few short years, Holtz went from mostly photographing bands to performing his own shows, which are usually punctuated with numerous costume changes, choreography and live musicians.As someone who's made a dent in the scene in a relatively short amount of time, we hit up Holtz to see what kind of advice he’d give up-and-coming Alamo City artists who are looking get noticed.“If you’re just starting out and you’re turning down shows for any reason, that’s anti-productive," said Holtz. The singer added that some bands actually choose not to play shows because other acts on the bill might not have a similar sound or the show is booked in an unconventional venue. “That’s just denying yourself the opportunity to meet new people and perform in front of audiences who haven’t heard you yet.”“People respond to promotion,” Holtz said. “If the last thing on your Instagram is from six months ago, people could feel less inclined to invite you to play, because it shows that you don’t know how to promote yourself or are too lazy to learn or try.” Not only is staying on top of your own social media important, Holtz added, but also having the confidence to contact promoters and ask for a show. “Reaching out is important, because opportunities aren’t just going to be thrown at you. You have to make an effort."“I learned fromand Lady Gaga that even if you’re not the most interesting or experienced performer the second you get on stage, there’s no other option but to be extremely confident in what you’re doing,” Holtz said. He recommended exuding an heir of confidence and comfortability. Never apologize onstage, he added. Looking comfortable and confident makes an audience more comfortable, and a comfortable audience is more receptive to the artist onstage.