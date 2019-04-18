Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 18, 2019

Tips and Tricks: Singer Wayne Holtz Sheds Light on Three Easy Ways New Artists Can Get Noticed in the Alamo City

Posted By on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge Wayne Holtz - RYAN VESTIL
  • Ryan Vestil
  • Wayne Holtz
If you’ve been paying attention to the local music scene the last couple years, you’ve likely heard about Wayne Holtz. The self-proclaimed pop star's brand of weirdo indie-pop has been hard to miss.

In just a few short years, Holtz went from mostly photographing bands to performing his own shows, which are usually punctuated with numerous costume changes, choreography and live musicians.

As someone who's made a dent in the scene in a relatively short amount of time, we hit up Holtz to see what kind of advice he’d give up-and-coming Alamo City artists who are looking get noticed.

1. Have reasonable expectations.



“If you’re just starting out and you’re turning down shows for any reason, that’s anti-productive," said Holtz. The singer added that some bands actually choose not to play shows because other acts on the bill might not have a similar sound or the show is booked in an unconventional venue. “That’s just denying yourself the opportunity to meet new people and perform in front of audiences who haven’t heard you yet.”

2. Network and promote yourself.

“People respond to promotion,” Holtz said. “If the last thing on your Instagram is from six months ago, people could feel less inclined to invite you to play, because it shows that you don’t know how to promote yourself or are too lazy to learn or try.” Not only is staying on top of your own social media important, Holtz added, but also having the confidence to contact promoters and ask for a show. “Reaching out is important, because opportunities aren’t just going to be thrown at you. You have to make an effort."

3. Be Confident on stage

“I learned from Dancing with the Stars and Lady Gaga that even if you’re not the most interesting or experienced performer the second you get on stage, there’s no other option but to be extremely confident in what you’re doing,” Holtz said. He recommended exuding an heir of confidence and comfortability. Never apologize onstage, he added. Looking comfortable and confident makes an audience more comfortable, and a comfortable audience is more receptive  to the artist onstage.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Leads Groundbreaking Neurological Research By Day, Spins Sick Beats By Night Read More

  2. Pinche Gringo Fiesta: Garrett T. Capps' Rock and Roll Band the Three Timers' Debut Album is Pure San Antone Read More

  3. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Bizzy Bone Returns to San Antonio for a Solo Show Read More

  4. Tejano Station KXTN No Longer Available on 107.5 FM – and San Antonians Are Pissed Read More

  5. NYC's We Are Scientists Making Its Way to Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...