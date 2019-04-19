After 20 Years, Local Musician Chris Taylor Reunites Former Band Love Coma

click to enlarge
-
Chris Taylor
-
Chris Taylor and Love Coma
You’ve may have heard singer-songwriter Chris Taylor performing solo gigs at local restaurants, bars and venues across San Antonio. But did you know that back in the ’90s, he fronted a pretty rad alternative rock outfit named Love Coma?
Neither did we.
Falling down an Internet rabbit hole one day, we somehow landed on recently remastered recordings of Love Coma, which listed Chris Taylor in the credits. After some research it turned out that, yup, it was the same dude. Even cooler, we also discovered that Taylor and crew will be releasing new music this year.
Guitar driven with higher-ranged male vocals, Love Coma could easily have shown up on a playlist next to ’90s acts like Suede, Pulp and even U2. And while the music leans more towards alt-rock, the use of delay on the guitar gives their sound a bit of a post-punk edge, especially on the track “Laughing in the Face of Love.”
Here’s a brief history of Love Coma: Sometime in the early ’90s, Taylor got a group together. They wrote a bunch of tunes and in ’92 put out their first demo cassette. The following year, a record label out of Illinois released a CD and the band toured for a few years. In '95, Mike Rowe from the band the 77’s helped release more Love Coma recordings. After touring for a few more years and not seeing return, Taylor cut the band loose and focused on solo work.
After nearly two decades as a solo artist, Taylor got a phone call from his former guitar player saying that he’d been writing new material and needed Taylor’s vocal help. All the original members have since returned to Love Coma except its bassist, who is now living in Mexico. Sixpence None The Richer’s J.J. Plasencio even stepped in and to helping produce the recording and Taylor’s new solo record.
“I have a lot of fans of mine who know me as this acoustic guy with harmonica kind of thing,” said Taylor. “I thought it’d be really fantastic to say, ‘Hey, this is where I come from. I come from this post-punk — playing in these seedy little bars and clubs along the way — kinda place.'”
Taylor wanted to release the remastered versions of the Love Coma songs as a teaser for fans before the album comes out. The release is due out before the end of the year.
Listen to "Laughing In The Face of Love" below and follow Taylor's musical journey at facebook.com/christaylormusic
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter
.