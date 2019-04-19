Email
Friday, April 19, 2019

Reagan Youth Bringing Hardcore Vibes to Limelight on Easter Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 7:35 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF REAGAN YOUTH
  • Courtesy of Reagan Youth
New York’s Reagan Youth was influential in the early days of hardcore, when the niche genre was first growing from its anarcho-punk roots.

The group, formed in 1980, created its inflammatory name by mashing up “Hitler Youth” with the last name of the scumbag who was U.S. president through much of that decade. Having broken up in 1990 and reformed a few times since, Reagan Youth seems to have a sense of its place in the punk and hardcore pantheon, especially in terms of the New York scene.

And, it’s that place in loud-ass and aggressive American music history that leads us to recommend this show to our readers, especially those who enjoy sonic extremes.

$12-$15, Sun April 21, 10pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
Event Details Reagan Youth
@ Limelight
2718 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., April 21, 10 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

