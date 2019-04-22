Email
Monday, April 22, 2019

Beach Fossils Bringing Mid-week Dance Party to Paper Tiger

Beach Fossils’ songs sound like they were made for dancing out of a bad day.

Lo-fi, atmospheric, sad and poppy, the band’s electronic beats and shimmery post-punk guitars are reminiscent of early ’80s icons like the Smiths and Joy Division.

And while the Fossils may draw some comparison to the aforementioned bands, the Brooklyn-based act still managed to retain its own sound and identity.

$18-$20, Wed April 24, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Beach Fossils with George Clanton + Why Bonnie
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Wed., April 24, 8 p.m.
Price: $18-$20
Live Music
