Monday, April 22, 2019

My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Thursday's Geoff Rickly Are Playing San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 10:39 AM

Oh, my God, it’s an emo miracle. Two dudes from iconic, early-2000's emo bands are going on tour together and our mascara is already running.

My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Thursday’s Geoff Rickly are hitting up the Alamo City for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, August 3.

While Iero has fronted his own bands in the past, he’s best known for holding it down on back up vocals and rhythm guitar for the mammoth My Chemical Romance, who broke up back in 2013

On the heels of Thursday's own tour, which passed through San Antonio a few months ago, Rickly will be open for Iero.



Tickets $20-$22 are on sale now and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
