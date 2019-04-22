My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Thursday's Geoff Rickly Are Playing San Antonio This Summer

Oh, my God, it’s an emo miracle. Two dudes from iconic, early-2000's emo bands are going on tour together and our mascara is already running.My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Thursday’s Geoff Rickly are hitting up the Alamo City for a show at Paper Tiger on Saturday, August 3.While Iero has fronted his own bands in the past, he’s best known for holding it down on back up vocals and rhythm guitar for the mammoth My Chemical Romance, who broke up back in 2013On the heels of Thursday's own tour, which passed through San Antonio a few months ago, Rickly will be open for Iero.