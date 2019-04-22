Wiz Khalifa Returns to San Antonio this Summer

click to enlarge
Seems like good ‘ol Wiz Khalifa can’t get enough of San Antonio, y’all.
After a recent sold-out show alongside rapper Curren$y, Khalifa has announced a show at the Majestic Theatre on August 4 as part of his “Decent Exposure Tour.”
Last Friday, the rapper released his new mixtape FLY TIMES VOL. 1: THE GOOD FLY YOUNG
, which features 14 new songs and was produced by Cardo, TM88 and IDLabs, among others. Seems like a sure bet you'll hear new tracks from that if you hit up the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com
or by phone at (800) 982-2787.