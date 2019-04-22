Email
Monday, April 22, 2019

Wiz Khalifa Returns to San Antonio this Summer

Posted By on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 1:09 PM

Seems like good ‘ol Wiz Khalifa can’t get enough of San Antonio, y’all.

After a recent sold-out show alongside rapper Curren$y, Khalifa has announced a show at the Majestic Theatre on August 4 as part of his “Decent Exposure Tour.”

Last Friday, the rapper released his new mixtape FLY TIMES VOL. 1: THE GOOD FLY YOUNG, which features 14 new songs and was produced by Cardo, TM88 and IDLabs, among others. Seems like a sure bet you'll hear new tracks from that if you hit up the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 982-2787.



Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map

