You Should Have Gotten Tickets to Boz Scaggs' Show at Gruene Hall
Releasing around 20 albums since the mid-’60s, including one with the session musicians who would end up forming Toto, guitarist Boz Scaggs built a formidable resume. Along the way, he’s won a Grammy for the song “Lowdown,” lasted a couple albums as a member of Steve Miller Band and collaborated with Duane Allman, among others. On tour in support of his latest album, Out of the Blues, it’s apparent Scaggs hasn’t lost his chops.
$85 (Sold Out), Wed April 24, 8pm, Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com.
@ Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene
San Antonio
New Braunfels,
TX
When: Wed., April 24, 8 p.m.
Price:
$85 (Sold Out)
Live Music
