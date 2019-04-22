You Should Have Gotten Tickets to Boz Scaggs' Show at Gruene Hall

click to enlarge Press Here

Event Details Boz Scaggs @ Gruene Hall 1281 Gruene San Antonio New Braunfels, TX When: Wed., April 24, 8 p.m. Price: $85 (Sold Out) Live Music Map

Releasing around 20 albums since the mid-’60s, including one with the session musicians who would end up forming Toto, guitarist Boz Scaggs built a formidable resume. Along the way, he’s won a Grammy for the song “Lowdown,” lasted a couple albums as a member of Steve Miller Band and collaborated with Duane Allman, among others. On tour in support of his latest album, Out of the Blues, it’s apparent Scaggs hasn’t lost his chops.