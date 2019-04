2001 Called And Wants Its Concert Back: Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt and More Bring Muddfest to Town

click to enlarge Facebook, Puddle of Mudd

LOL. Wait.Something called Muddfest is sliding into the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, August 27, and, yup, alt-metal band Puddle of Mudd is behind it.The Kansas City-based outfit is headlining a tour full of early-2000s alt-rock acts, including Saliva, Trapt and Tantric, along with rapper Rehab.With Creed’s Scott Stapp, the Toadies and Everclear’s Art Alexakis also gearing up for their own respective shows in San Antonio, maybe it should be no surprise that something like Muddfest is making the rounds to remind us that the early 2000s never really went away.Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here