Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

2001 Called And Wants Its Concert Back: Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt and More Bring Muddfest to Town

Posted By on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, PUDDLE OF MUDD
  • Facebook, Puddle of Mudd
LOL. Wait.

Something called Muddfest is sliding into the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, August 27, and, yup, alt-metal band Puddle of Mudd is behind it.

The Kansas City-based outfit is headlining a tour full of early-2000s alt-rock acts, including Saliva, Trapt and Tantric, along with rapper Rehab.

With Creed’s Scott Stapp, the Toadies and Everclear’s Art Alexakis also gearing up for their own respective shows in San Antonio, maybe it should be no surprise that something like Muddfest is making the rounds to remind us that the early 2000s never really went away.



Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ukranian Metal Outfit Jinjer Confirmed for River City Rockfest Date Read More

  2. Wiz Khalifa Returns to San Antonio this Summer Read More

  3. You Should Have Gotten Tickets to Boz Scaggs' Show at Gruene Hall Read More

  4. Beach Fossils Bringing Mid-week Dance Party to Paper Tiger Read More

  5. My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Thursday's Geoff Rickly Are Playing San Antonio This Summer Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...