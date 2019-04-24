Email
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Indie Artist Liz Phair Pulling Into Paper Tiger This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge LIZ PHAIR
  • Liz Phair
It’s weird when an indie artist breaks into the pop mainstream. What’s even weirder is when said artist goes back into the indie world.

Liz Phair did the former when she scored a mainstream hit with “Why Can’t I” after building a following with her critically lauded work on indie-rock label Matador. Reportedly working on new music, Phair recently released The Girly Sound Tapes. The tapes in question were originally released on Matador Records whose current roster includes Yo la Tengo, Snail Mail and Ice Age — all bands who most likely will never get mainstream radio airplay.

$25-$30, Fri April 26, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410, N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Liz Phair
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m.
Price: $25-$30
Live Music
Map

  Liz Phair

    Staff Pick
    Liz Phair @ Paper Tiger

    Fri., April 26, 8 p.m. $25-$30
