Indie Artist Liz Phair Pulling Into Paper Tiger This Friday

Event Details Liz Phair @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m. Price: $25-$30 Live Music Map

It’s weird when an indie artist breaks into the pop mainstream. What’s even weirder is when said artist goes back into the indie world.Liz Phair did the former when she scored a mainstream hit with “Why Can’t I” after building a following with her critically lauded work on indie-rock label Matador. Reportedly working on new music, Phair recently released The Girly Sound Tapes. The tapes in question were originally released on Matador Records whose current roster includes Yo la Tengo, Snail Mail and Ice Age — all bands who most likely will never get mainstream radio airplay.