Wednesday, April 24, 2019

KLMO 98.9 is Now Broadcasting Tejano and Looking For DJs

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge GETTY IMAGES
  • Getty Images
A week after KXTN 107.5 yanked the rug from under our chanclas by announcing a format change that basically meant no more Tejano music on the local airwaves, entrepreneur Carlos Lopez has stepped in.

Lopez — whose family owns and operates radio and TV properties in Victoria and Corpus Christi — has launched KLMO Tejano 98.9 FM in the Alamo City.

The move fills the void created by KXTN's format switch and helps keep San Antonio’s rich culture of Tejano music alive on the airwaves.

KLMO will broadcast at 92,000 watts, covering the entire city. Lopez’ brothers Humberto Lopez Jr. and Luis Holmero Lopez will serve as general manager and operations manager, respectively.



The station is working on an app and online streaming to accompany its broadcasts. It's also looking to hire DJs. Those interested should email klmo989fm@gmail.com.

