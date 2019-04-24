Nahaya Moves onto the Final Round of Wacken Open Air Fest's Battle of the Bands

click to enlarge
San Antonio melodic thrash outfit Nahaya
has made it through round two of a battle of the bands that will determine what up-and-coming U.S. act gets to play Wacken Open Air, arguably the world's premiere metal festival.
Wacken Metal Battle 2019
allows bands from around the country to submit music and compete against others in their city, then state, then region to ultimately win a Wacken slot.
If you don’t already know, Wacken is a heavy music festival held every year in Northern Germany that draws close to 100,000 attendees. Playing it is a rite of passage any metal band would hope to achieve.
In the first round of the battle, Nahaya beat out Austin-area talent in a live showcase. In the second, it bested qualifying bands from around Texas. On Saturday, May 25, the final round will pit the band against contenders from California, Arizona, New York and other states at the Viper Room in Los Angeles.
It will be interesting to see whether Nahaya, which has created a buzz in South Texas' extreme metal scene, will win over the LA audience with its sound that's catchy, technical and brutal as fuck. The band has released two EPs, the latest of which was 2018's Transcendence.
“We all love Wacken Open Air festival, so [getting the chance to play] there is a dream,” said Nahaya bassist Semir Özerkan. “We’ve been influenced by bands like At the Gates, The Haunted and In Flames, [and] since these bands have performed at Wacken, we believe we have a chance."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.