Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Upcoming Essex Music Festival Announces Full Lineup with Snoop Dogg, Liveola, Carlton Zeus and More

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
Organizers behind the inaugural Essex Music & Art Festival have announced its full lineup, which will include a mix of national, regional and local hip-hop talent.

While the art portion of the festival will run for a week, attendees will have just one day — Saturday, May 11 — to get their fill of tunes. Fortunately for music fans, Essex is bringing some big names to the East Side while also spotlighting local talent.

Snoop Dogg will perform a DJ set, and Carlton Zeus, DJ Chicken George and Lil Yodaa all will take the stage for live performances. Liveola, who was released from prison last year, also will do a set, as will crooner Alyson Alonzo. (Full disclosure: Current writer Chris Conde is also slated to perform.)
In addition to the music lineup, the festival will include 40 mural artists, eight panel discussions, a breakdancing competition, a BMX competition and a vendor village.

You can purchase tickets here.



