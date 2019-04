Upcoming Essex Music Festival Announces Full Lineup with Snoop Dogg, Liveola, Carlton Zeus and More

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Organizers behind the inaugural Essex Music & Art Festival have announced its full lineup, which will include a mix of national, regional and local hip-hop talent.While the art portion of the festival will run for a week, attendees will have just one day — Saturday, May 11 — to get their fill of tunes. Fortunately for music fans, Essex is bringing some big names to the East Side while also spotlighting local talent.Snoop Dogg will perform a DJ set, and Carlton Zeus, DJ Chicken George and Lil Yodaa all will take the stage for live performances. Liveola, who was released from prison last year , also will do a set, as will crooner Alyson Alonzo. (Full disclosure:writer Chris Conde is also slated to perform.)In addition to the music lineup, the festival will include 40 mural artists, eight panel discussions, a breakdancing competition, a BMX competition and a vendor village.You can purchase tickets here