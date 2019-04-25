Cardi B Responds to Fiesta Parade Float San Antonio Fans Made Of Her

Naturally, San Antonians on Twitter jumped at the chance to put the float into context, explaining what Fiesta is and how a Cardi B float just makes sense.
Omg where this at ? This is so cute ! https://t.co/GJx4YDdGuO— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 24, 2019
San Antonio TX!!! We have a Fiesta competition every year and you’re our star!! I KNOW we’re gonna win Cardi!😉😉— NenaFrost (@nena_Nvek) April 24, 2019
Fiesta is the LATINO Mardi Gras is San Antonio TX 3 weeks long of drinking, party and dancing 😝— JAE (@jellistexas) April 25, 2019
Another Twitter user also pointed out street artist Colton Valentine's mural of the rapper.
This must be in San Antonio, because we got fiesta going on and the fiesta parade starts this Friday!— 🦋𝓒.𝓜.𝓖👑 (@butterflycmg82) April 24, 2019
We’ve got a mural of you here in San Antonio too pic.twitter.com/NeqvRIjkyK— 𝔓𝔞𝔫𝔷𝔬𝔫𝔞 (@obiwankenobree) April 25, 2019
