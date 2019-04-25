Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Cardi B Responds to Fiesta Parade Float San Antonio Fans Made Of Her

Posted By on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 12:10 PM

Rapper Cardi B now knows about the nonstop party that is Fiesta thanks to a a local fan making a parade float in her likeness.

On Wednesday, a local Cardi enthusiast showed off a float she and her coworkers made to represent MCNA Dental, according to KENS 5. You can spot Cardi in the pale pink ensemble she wore at this year's Grammy's ceremony. Above, block letters spell out "Viva Cardi B."

The rapper, who is known to interact with fans — and sometime haters — online, took note.
Naturally, San Antonians on Twitter jumped at the chance to put the float into context, explaining what Fiesta is and how a Cardi B float just makes sense. Another Twitter user also pointed out street artist Colton Valentine's mural of the rapper.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Rapper Challenged By Award-Winning Producer illmind to Release Tracks at Insane Rate Read More

  2. Upcoming Essex Music Festival Announces Full Lineup with Snoop Dogg, Liveola, Carlton Zeus and More Read More

  3. KLMO 98.9 is Now Broadcasting Tejano and Looking For DJs Read More

  4. Outsider Art: Creative Hermit KOKOFREAKBEAN is Creating Some of San Antonio’s Most Challenging Visual Art and Music Read More

  5. Nahaya Moves onto the Final Round of Wacken Open Air Fest's Battle of the Bands Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...