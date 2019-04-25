Cardi B Responds to Fiesta Parade Float San Antonio Fans Made Of Her

Omg where this at ? This is so cute ! https://t.co/GJx4YDdGuO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 24, 2019

San Antonio TX!!! We have a Fiesta competition every year and you’re our star!! I KNOW we’re gonna win Cardi!😉😉 — NenaFrost (@nena_Nvek) April 24, 2019

Fiesta is the LATINO Mardi Gras is San Antonio TX 3 weeks long of drinking, party and dancing 😝 — JAE (@jellistexas) April 25, 2019

This must be in San Antonio, because we got fiesta going on and the fiesta parade starts this Friday! — 🦋𝓒.𝓜.𝓖👑 (@butterflycmg82) April 24, 2019

We’ve got a mural of you here in San Antonio too pic.twitter.com/NeqvRIjkyK — 𝔓𝔞𝔫𝔷𝔬𝔫𝔞 (@obiwankenobree) April 25, 2019

Rapper Cardi B now knows about the nonstop party that is Fiesta thanks to a a local fan making a parade float in her likeness.On Wednesday, a local Cardi enthusiast showed off a float she and her coworkers made to represent MCNA Dental, according to KENS 5. You can spot Cardi in the pale pink ensemble she wore at this year's Grammy's ceremony. Above, block letters spell out "Viva Cardi B."The rapper, who is known to interact with fans — and sometime haters — online, took note.Naturally, San Antonians on Twitter jumped at the chance to put the float into context, explaining what Fiesta is and how a Cardi B float just makes sense.Another Twitter user also pointed out street artist Colton Valentine's mural of the rapper.