Chelsea Wolfe, Deafheaven, Russian Circles and More to Headline This Year's Levitation Fest

click to enlarge Facebook, Chelsea Wolfe

Chelsea Wolfe will be among the headliners at this year's Levitation festival.

Psychedelic-leaning music festival Levitation is returning to Austin this fall with what looks to be a gnarly lineup.The event formally known as Austin Psych Fest will run Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, with freak-folk pioneer Devendra Banhart, doom-folk mother Chelsea Wolfe, black-gazers Deafheaven and instru-metal giants Russian Circles among the headliners.Here are the daily lineups:Angel OlsenDevendra BanhartHigh On FirePower TripKikagaku MoyoHoly WaveMinami DeutschHoover iiiDeafheavenBlack MountainKikagaku MoyoRussian CirclesBrochoBrutusEmma Ruth RundleDeath Valley GirlsFrankie & The Witch FingersJaye JayleLingua IgnotaJohn CaleThe Black AngelsChelsea WolfeAllah LahsRed FangTorcheWhite FenceAcid KingHere Lies ManIoanna GikaZig ZagsWarishBlackwater HolylightKurt Vile & The ViolatorsDinosaur Jr.Black Mother Super RainbowA Place To Bury StrangersThe KVBDallas AcidNUMB.ER