Chelsea Wolfe, Deafheaven, Russian Circles and More to Headline This Year's Levitation Fest
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 12:16 PM
click to enlarge
Facebook, Chelsea Wolfe
Chelsea Wolfe will be among the headliners at this year's Levitation festival.
Psychedelic-leaning music festival Levitation is returning to Austin this fall with what looks to be a gnarly lineup.
The event formally known as Austin Psych Fest will run Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, with freak-folk pioneer Devendra Banhart, doom-folk mother Chelsea Wolfe, black-gazers Deafheaven and instru-metal giants Russian Circles among the headliners.
Here are the daily lineups:
Thursday, November 7
Angel Olsen
Devendra Banhart
High On Fire
Power Trip
Kikagaku Moyo
Holy Wave
Minami Deutsch
Hoover iii
Friday, November 8
Deafheaven
Black Mountain
Kikagaku Moyo
Russian Circles
Brocho
Brutus
Emma Ruth Rundle
Death Valley Girls
Frankie & The Witch Fingers
Jaye Jayle
Lingua Ignota
Saturday, November 9
John Cale
The Black Angels
Chelsea Wolfe
Allah Lahs
Red Fang
Torche
White Fence
Acid King
Here Lies Man
Ioanna Gika
Zig Zags
Warish
Blackwater Holylight
Sunday, November 10
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Dinosaur Jr.
Black Mother Super Rainbow
A Place To Bury Strangers
The KVB
Dallas Acid
NUMB.ER
For more information and to purchase tickets click here
.
.
