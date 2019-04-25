Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Big Boi, Flaming Lips and More to Headline Float Fest 2019

Posted By on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, ICE CUBE
  • Facebook, Ice Cube
On the heels of announcing a change in location, Float Fest has just unveiled this year's lineup, which looks pretty dope.

On Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Ice Cube, Big Gigantic and The Flaming Lips will close out the festival each night. Other artists include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grouplove, Big Boi, Jungle, St. Lucia, Houndmouth, G Love & Special Sauce, Missio, The Floozies, Goldfish, Sego and Cowboy Diplomacy.

The sixth annual Float Fest, which will now be held in Gonzalez, will also include a batch of new amenities including a VIP lounge (with complimentary Wi-Fi), VIP side-stage viewing decks on both stages and a shaded arcade lounge to name a few.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit floatfest.net.



Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Rapper Challenged By Award-Winning Producer illmind to Release Tracks at Insane Rate Read More

  2. KLMO 98.9 is Now Broadcasting Tejano and Looking For DJs Read More

  3. Upcoming Essex Music Festival Announces Full Lineup with Snoop Dogg, Liveola, Carlton Zeus and More Read More

  4. Nahaya Moves onto the Final Round of Wacken Open Air Fest's Battle of the Bands Read More

  5. Outsider Art: Creative Hermit KOKOFREAKBEAN is Creating Some of San Antonio’s Most Challenging Visual Art and Music Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...