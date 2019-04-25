Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Big Boi, Flaming Lips and More to Headline Float Fest 2019

click to enlarge
On the heels of announcing a change in location, Float Fest has just unveiled this year's lineup, which looks pretty dope.
On Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Ice Cube, Big Gigantic and The Flaming Lips will close out the festival each night. Other artists include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grouplove, Big Boi, Jungle, St. Lucia, Houndmouth, G Love & Special Sauce, Missio, The Floozies, Goldfish, Sego and Cowboy Diplomacy.
The sixth annual Float Fest, which will now be held in Gonzalez, will also include a batch of new amenities including a VIP lounge (with complimentary Wi-Fi), VIP side-stage viewing decks on both stages and a shaded arcade lounge to name a few.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit floatfest.net
