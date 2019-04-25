Thursday, April 25, 2019
Skip Fiesta and Jam Out to Veil of Maya at the Rock Box
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 8:30 AM
click to enlarge
Along with bands like Born of Osiris and the Acacia Strain, Veil of Maya showed up in the metalcore scene at the tail end of the aughts. The band’s blend of groove-heavy breakdowns and technical guitar riffs helped it stand out from the pack by straddling post-hardcore and the then-new subgenre of djent.
Now, coming to San Antonio as part of a package tour with Intervals, Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, Veil of Maya return as veterans of the metalcore game.
$20-$22, Sat April 27, Doors 5:30pm, Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., April 27, 5:30 p.m.
Price:
$20-$22
Live Music
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Rock Box, Veil of Maya, Image