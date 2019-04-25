Email
Thursday, April 25, 2019

Skip Fiesta and Jam Out to Veil of Maya at the Rock Box

Along with bands like Born of Osiris and the Acacia Strain, Veil of Maya showed up in the metalcore scene at the tail end of the aughts. The band’s blend of groove-heavy breakdowns and technical guitar riffs helped it stand out from the pack by straddling post-hardcore and the then-new subgenre of djent.

Now, coming to San Antonio as part of a package tour with Intervals, Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, Veil of Maya return as veterans of the metalcore game.

$20-$22, Sat April 27, Doors 5:30pm, Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453
Map

