Skip Fiesta and Jam Out to Veil of Maya at the Rock Box

Event Details Veil of Maya @ The Rock Box 1223 E. Houston St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sat., April 27, 5:30 p.m. Price: $20-$22 Live Music Map

Along with bands like Born of Osiris and the Acacia Strain, Veil of Maya showed up in the metalcore scene at the tail end of the aughts. The band’s blend of groove-heavy breakdowns and technical guitar riffs helped it stand out from the pack by straddling post-hardcore and the then-new subgenre of djent.Now, coming to San Antonio as part of a package tour with Intervals, Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, Veil of Maya return as veterans of the metalcore game.