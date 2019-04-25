Email
Thursday, April 25, 2019

The Drums Hitting Up St. Mary's Strip In Support of New Record

Shimmery, sparkly and bright, the Drums are your quintessential indie-pop act. The band headlined Maverick Music Festival back in 2016, where a lot of San Antonians first fell in love with their endearing blend of dance pop. Back again in support of a newly released record called Brutalism, the Drums just may change your life if you let them.

$22-$25, Sat April 27, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
