Thursday, April 25, 2019
The Drums Hitting Up St. Mary's Strip In Support of New Record
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 8:36 AM
click to enlarge
Shimmery, sparkly and bright, the Drums are your quintessential indie-pop act. The band headlined Maverick Music Festival back in 2016, where a lot of San Antonians first fell in love with their endearing blend of dance pop. Back again in support of a newly released record called Brutalism, the Drums just may change your life if you let them.
$22-$25, Sat April 27, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sat., April 27, 9 p.m.
Price:
$22-$25
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, live music, Paper Tiger, things to do in San Antonio, Image