The Drums Hitting Up St. Mary's Strip In Support of New Record

Nicholas Moore

The Drums @ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sat., April 27, 9 p.m.
Price: $22-$25

Shimmery, sparkly and bright, the Drums are your quintessential indie-pop act. The band headlined Maverick Music Festival back in 2016, where a lot of San Antonians first fell in love with their endearing blend of dance pop. Back again in support of a newly released record called Brutalism, the Drums just may change your life if you let them.