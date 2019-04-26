Friday, April 26, 2019
Shred Lord Yngwie Malmsteen Gearing Up for Vibes Event Center Show
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Apr 26, 2019 at 8:16 AM
If you can get over Yngwie Malmsteen’s problematic past of shouting gay slurs and calling a woman the “c” word on a plane, then you may be stoked to find out he’s heading to San Antonio.
Yup, the legendary, ’80s neo-classical shredder is gearing up for a performance at the Vibes center that’s sure to “release the fucking fury.”
$27.50, Sun April 28, 7pm, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833.
@ Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., April 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$27.50
Live Music
