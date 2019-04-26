Email
Friday, April 26, 2019

Shred Lord Yngwie Malmsteen Gearing Up for Vibes Event Center Show

Posted By on Fri, Apr 26, 2019 at 8:16 AM

click to enlarge YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
  • Yngwie Malmsteen
If you can get over Yngwie Malmsteen’s problematic past of shouting gay slurs and calling a woman the “c” word on a plane, then you may be stoked to find out he’s heading to San Antonio.

Yup, the legendary, ’80s neo-classical shredder is gearing up for a performance at the Vibes center that’s sure to “release the fucking fury.”

$27.50, Sun April 28, 7pm, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833.
Yngwie Malmsteen
@ Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., April 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $27.50
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
