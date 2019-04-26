Shred Lord Yngwie Malmsteen Gearing Up for Vibes Event Center Show

click to enlarge Yngwie Malmsteen

Event Details Yngwie Malmsteen @ Vibes Event Center 1211 E. Houston Steet Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Sun., April 28, 7:30 p.m. Price: $27.50 Live Music Map

If you can get over Yngwie Malmsteen’s problematic past of shouting gay slurs and calling a woman the “c” word on a plane, then you may be stoked to find out he’s heading to San Antonio.Yup, the legendary, ’80s neo-classical shredder is gearing up for a performance at the Vibes center that’s sure to “release the fucking fury.”