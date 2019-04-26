Friday, April 26, 2019
We Came as Romans, Crown the Empire Ready to Stomp Through Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Apr 26, 2019 at 7:12 AM
Instagram / meganchoiphotography
Even as metalcore grew stale through the 2010s, Michigan’s We Came as Romans managed to add fresh dynamics to the genre’s paint-by-number riffs, screams and breakdowns. If anyone’s going to survive the genre’s current doldrums, I’d place my bet on these dudes. With Crown the Empire, Erra and Shvpes.
$23, Sun April 28, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sun., April 28, 6-11 p.m.
Price:
$23
Live Music
