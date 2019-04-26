Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 26, 2019

We Came as Romans, Crown the Empire Ready to Stomp Through Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Apr 26, 2019 at 7:12 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / MEGANCHOIPHOTOGRAPHY
  • Instagram / meganchoiphotography
Even as metalcore grew stale through the 2010s, Michigan’s We Came as Romans managed to add fresh dynamics to the genre’s paint-by-number riffs, screams and breakdowns. If anyone’s going to survive the genre’s current doldrums, I’d place my bet on these dudes. With Crown the Empire, Erra and Shvpes.

$23, Sun April 28, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details We Came as Romans and Crown the Empire
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sun., April 28, 6-11 p.m.
Price: $23
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • We Came as Romans and Crown the Empire

    Staff Pick
    We Came as Romans and Crown the Empire @ Paper Tiger

    • Sun., April 28, 6-11 p.m. $23
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cardi B Responds to Fiesta Parade Float San Antonio Fans Made Of Her Read More

  2. Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Big Boi, Flaming Lips and More to Headline Float Fest 2019 Read More

  3. The Drums Hitting Up St. Mary's Strip In Support of New Record Read More

  4. San Antonio Rapper Challenged By Award-Winning Producer illmind to Release Tracks at Insane Rate Read More

  5. Skip Fiesta and Jam Out to Veil of Maya at the Rock Box Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...