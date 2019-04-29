Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 29, 2019

Animals As Leaders Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with Aztec Theatre Show

Posted By on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge SUMERIAN RECORDS
  • Sumerian Records
The sheer technicality and musicianship of Animals As Leaders is enough to make anyone anyone — even non-metalheads. And while, sure, the band is heavy as fuck and play the furthest thing from pop, it’s also capable of weaving together dizzying compositions and not making it sound like a bunch of nonsense.

With guitarist Tosin Abasi at the helm, the trio combines elements of technical metal and progressive, polyrhythmic rock for combination that’s just breathtaking. And if the compositional complexity of Animals As Leaders’ music isn’t impressive enough for you, Abasi shreds on an eight-string guitar, because, well, he’s a badass and he can.

$25, Wed May 1, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Animals As Leaders
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., May 1, 8 p.m.
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Animals As Leaders

    Staff Pick
    Animals As Leaders @ Aztec Theatre

    • Wed., May 1, 8 p.m. $25
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cardi B Responds to Fiesta Parade Float San Antonio Fans Made Of Her Read More

  2. Latin Grammy Winners Aterciopelados, Los Amigos Invisibles Co-headlining Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  3. Shred Lord Yngwie Malmsteen Gearing Up for Vibes Event Center Show Read More

  4. We Came as Romans, Crown the Empire Ready to Stomp Through Paper Tiger Read More

  5. After Years of Legal Wrangling, Cowboys Dancehall Signs 15-Year Lease Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...