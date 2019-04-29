Animals As Leaders Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with Aztec Theatre Show

click to enlarge Sumerian Records

Event Details Animals As Leaders @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Wed., May 1, 8 p.m. Price: $25 Live Music Map

The sheer technicality and musicianship of Animals As Leaders is enough to make anyone anyone — even non-metalheads. And while, sure, the band is heavy as fuck and play the furthest thing from pop, it’s also capable of weaving together dizzying compositions and not making it sound like a bunch of nonsense.With guitarist Tosin Abasi at the helm, the trio combines elements of technical metal and progressive, polyrhythmic rock for combination that’s just breathtaking. And if the compositional complexity of Animals As Leaders’ music isn’t impressive enough for you, Abasi shreds on an eight-string guitar, because, well, he’s a badass and he can.