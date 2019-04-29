Monday, April 29, 2019
Industrial Pioneers My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Return to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 12:16 PM
click to enlarge
-
courtesy of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
Pioneering industrial group My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, which celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2017, is returning to San Antonio.
Considering how big a hub for industrial music the city was back in the ’90s and how many folks still show up when Ministry and Nine Inch Nails roll through, this could be a big deal for fans of the harsher end of the electronic spectrum.
TKK will play the Industry Nightclub
on Thursday, May 30, in support of its new album House of Strange Affairs
.
Also on the bill is SA's Curse Mackey, whose band Evil Mothers was signed to prominent industrial label Invisible Records back in the '90s and toured with acts such as Pigface.
Tickets ($10) are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, industrial, industrial metal, industry, Image