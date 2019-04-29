Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 29, 2019

Industrial Pioneers My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Return to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT
  • courtesy of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
Pioneering industrial group My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, which celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2017, is returning to San Antonio.

Considering how big a hub for industrial music the city was back in the ’90s and how many folks still show up when Ministry and Nine Inch Nails roll through, this could be a big deal for fans of the harsher end of the electronic spectrum.

TKK will play the Industry Nightclub on Thursday, May 30, in support of its new album House of Strange Affairs.

Also on the bill is SA's Curse Mackey, whose band Evil Mothers was signed to prominent industrial label Invisible Records back in the '90s and toured with acts such as Pigface.



Tickets ($10) are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cardi B Responds to Fiesta Parade Float San Antonio Fans Made Of Her Read More

  2. Latin Grammy Winners Aterciopelados, Los Amigos Invisibles Co-headlining Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  3. Shred Lord Yngwie Malmsteen Gearing Up for Vibes Event Center Show Read More

  4. We Came as Romans, Crown the Empire Ready to Stomp Through Paper Tiger Read More

  5. After Years of Legal Wrangling, Cowboys Dancehall Signs 15-Year Lease Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...