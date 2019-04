Industrial Pioneers My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Return to San Antonio

click to enlarge courtesy of My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

Pioneering industrial group My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, which celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2017, is returning to San Antonio.Considering how big a hub for industrial music the city was back in the ’90s and how many folks still show up when Ministry and Nine Inch Nails roll through, this could be a big deal for fans of the harsher end of the electronic spectrum.TKK will play the Industry Nightclub on Thursday, May 30, in support of its new albumAlso on the bill is SA's Curse Mackey, whose band Evil Mothers was signed to prominent industrial label Invisible Records back in the '90s and toured with acts such as Pigface.