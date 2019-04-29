Email
Monday, April 29, 2019

Sad Mijo Cuco Gears Up for a Return to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, CUCO
  • Facebook, Cuco
Your favorite sad mijo is coming back.

Teeny-bopper heartthrob and prince of lo-fi chillwave Cuco has announced a North American tour coinciding with the release of a new single called “Hydrocodone.”

If you're unfamiliar with Cuco, the Cali-based singer has blown up in the last year after getting rave reviews from media outlets like Rolling Stone, Vice and Pitchfork.

Cuco will wind up at SA's Sunset Station on Sunday, July 7, before closing out the tour in LA at the end of that month.



Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.
