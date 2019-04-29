Monday, April 29, 2019
Sad Mijo Cuco Gears Up for a Return to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 2:06 PM
Your favorite sad mijo is coming back.
Teeny-bopper heartthrob and prince of lo-fi chillwave Cuco has announced a North American tour coinciding with the release of a new single called “Hydrocodone.”
If you're unfamiliar with Cuco, the Cali-based singer has blown up in the last year after getting rave reviews from media outlets like Rolling Stone
, Vice
and Pitchfork
.
Cuco will wind up at SA's Sunset Station on Sunday, July 7, before closing out the tour in LA at the end of that month.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.
