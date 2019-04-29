Sad Mijo Cuco Gears Up for a Return to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Cuco

Your favorite sad mijo is coming back.Teeny-bopper heartthrob and prince of lo-fi chillwave Cuco has announced a North American tour coinciding with the release of a new single called “Hydrocodone.”If you're unfamiliar with Cuco, the Cali-based singer has blown up in the last year after getting rave reviews from media outlets likeandCuco will wind up at SA's Sunset Station on Sunday, July 7, before closing out the tour in LA at the end of that month.