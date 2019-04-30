Guns N' Roses, Cardi B and More to Headline ACL Live 2019

click to enlarge Instagram, Guns N' Roses

Oh shit, y’all, Guns N’ Roses is headlining ACL Live. And that just might be enough of a reason to endure the marathon music festival.The folks behind ACL — which runs October 4-6October 11-13 — today revealed a lineup that also includes Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, the Cure, Cardi B, Tame Impala and Robyn as headliners. Most performers will take the stage both weekends.Held every October in Zilker Park for the past 17 years, ACL has brought in heavy hitters like Jay-Z, Radiohead and Paul McCartney, and by the looks, the organizers are continuing their legacy of booking high-caliber acts from a variety of genres.Guns N’ RosesMumford & SonsChildish GambinoThe CureCardi BBillie EilishTame ImpalaRobynKacey MusgravesThe RaconteursGary Clark Jr.LizzoThom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern BoxesJames BlakeLil Uzi Vert21 SavageTyler ChildersKing PrincessThird Eye BlindKali UchisRosalíaLauren DaigleRebelutionGRiZRL GrimeJenny LewisBANKSFISHERHIPPIE SABOTAGEKaytranadaLANYTroyBoiJai WolfThe KooksJudah & the LionSigridNatalia LafourcadeK.FlayDenzel CurryBruce Hornsby & The NoisemakersTierra WhackMASEGOCaampMisterWivesOliver TreeFIDLARTaylor BennettBea MillerJosephIDLESGoGo PenguinPink Sweat$KoffeeThe AcesMadison BeerThe AmazonsFinneasBlack Pistol FireStill WoozyMegan Thee StallionHousesCherry GlazerrMen I TrustMonsieur PerinéFlora CashShuraDUCKWRTHSam FenderThe Band CaminoWeyes BloodThe Comet Is ComingXimena SariñanaErin RaeAsleep at the WheelYolaJulia JacklinBriston MaroneyDylan LeBlancKevin GarrettChris ShiflettFlamingosisNilüfer YanyaPike and SuttonKarol ConkaDelaceyMadison Ryann WardBlackillacNight CapOtis the DestroyerAbhi The NomadCaroline RoseJane Ellen BryantAlesia LaniKady RainDiamante EléctricoStone WheelsPatrick DroneyPalm SpringsteenKim VieraBilly StringsSegoSuperetVanessa ZamoraTOBiIDKFaye WebsterFriday Pilots ClubLaundry DayKyd The BandSavannah ConleyIngrid AndressKat DahliacleopatrickDisciples of ChristShields of FaithWesley Bray & the Disciples of JoyThe Gospel StarsImagination MoversKoo Koo Kanga RooQ BrothersGustafer YellowgoldBears & LionsRay EmmanuelSchool of RockResonateThe Barton Hills Choir