Guns N' Roses, Cardi B and More to Headline ACL Live 2019
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 3:30 PM
Oh shit, y’all, Guns N’ Roses is headlining ACL Live. And that just might be enough of a reason to endure the marathon music festival.
The folks behind ACL — which runs October 4-6 and
October 11-13 — today revealed a lineup that also includes Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, the Cure, Cardi B, Tame Impala and Robyn as headliners. Most performers will take the stage both weekends.
Held every October in Zilker Park for the past 17 years, ACL has brought in heavy hitters like Jay-Z, Radiohead and Paul McCartney, and by the looks, the organizers are continuing their legacy of booking high-caliber acts from a variety of genres.
Here's the full 2019 lineup:
Guns N’ Roses
Mumford & Sons
Childish Gambino
The Cure
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Robyn
Kacey Musgraves
The Raconteurs
Gary Clark Jr.
Lizzo
Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
James Blake
Lil Uzi Vert
21 Savage
Tyler Childers
King Princess
Third Eye Blind
Kali Uchis
Rosalía
Lauren Daigle
Rebelution
GRiZ
RL Grime
Jenny Lewis
BANKS
FISHER
HIPPIE SABOTAGE
Kaytranada
LANY
TroyBoi
Jai Wolf
The Kooks
Judah & the Lion
Sigrid
Natalia Lafourcade
K.Flay
Denzel Curry
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Tierra Whack
MASEGO
Caamp
MisterWives
Oliver Tree
FIDLAR
Taylor Bennett
Bea Miller
Joseph
IDLES
GoGo Penguin
Pink Sweat$
Koffee
The Aces
Madison Beer
The Amazons
Finneas
Black Pistol Fire
Still Woozy
Megan Thee Stallion
Houses
Cherry Glazerr
Men I Trust
Monsieur Periné
Flora Cash
Shura
DUCKWRTH
Sam Fender
The Band Camino
Weyes Blood
The Comet Is Coming
Ximena Sariñana
Erin Rae
Asleep at the Wheel
Yola
Julia Jacklin
Briston Maroney
Dylan LeBlanc
Kevin Garrett
Chris Shiflett
Flamingosis
Nilüfer Yanya
Pike and Sutton
Karol Conka
Delacey
Madison Ryann Ward
Blackillac
Night Cap
Otis the Destroyer
Abhi The Nomad
Caroline Rose
Jane Ellen Bryant
Alesia Lani
Kady Rain
Diamante Eléctrico
Stone Wheels
Patrick Droney
Palm Springsteen
Kim Viera
Billy Strings
Sego
Superet
Vanessa Zamora
TOBi
IDK
Faye Webster
Friday Pilots Club
Laundry Day
Kyd The Band
Savannah Conley
Ingrid Andress
Kat Dahlia
cleopatrick
Disciples of Christ
Shields of Faith
Wesley Bray & the Disciples of Joy
The Gospel Stars
Imagination Movers
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
Q Brothers
Gustafer Yellowgold
Bears & Lions
Ray Emmanuel
School of Rock
Resonate
The Barton Hills Choir
Tickets are on sale now at ACLfestival.com.
