Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Texan Transplant Kinky Friedman Stopping at Floore's This Friday

Posted By on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KINKY FRIEDMAN
  • Courtesy of Kinky Friedman
The thing about firebrand, gadfly, Texan-transplant, musician, actor, author, cigar maker and sometimes-political figure Kinky Friedman is that he’s talented enough at everything that he can make you forget about the fact that he could have had a fine career as a career singer-songwriter if he’d felt like it.

I mean, to be fair, he has.

Since his 1973 debut album, the Kinkster has released a boatload of records and played to all kinds of audiences. If only the man could sit still long enough to fully deliver on his promise. But that’s just Kinky: he doesn’t care. He’s content to follow his folly, wherever it lead him. And, that’s what makes him so damn magnetic as a person and as a performer. Circus of Life, his first new album of original material in four decades came out last summer and serves to show us all just what a dynamic music man he can be when he is feeling in the mood.

$25-$50, Fri May 3, 9pm, John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Rd., Helotes, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.
Event Details Kinky Friedman
@ John T Floore's Country Store
14492 Old Bandera Rd.
San Antonio
Helotes, TX
When: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m.
Price: $25-$50
Buy TicketsBuy TicketsBuy TicketsBuy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Kinky Friedman

    Staff Pick
    Kinky Friedman @ John T Floore's Country Store

    • Fri., May 3, 9 p.m. $25-$50
    • Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Robin Trower's Tone and Control Mesmerized at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday Night Read More

  2. Sad Mijo Cuco Gears Up for a Return to San Antonio Read More

  3. Industrial Pioneers My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Return to San Antonio Read More

  4. Animals As Leaders Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  5. Latin Grammy Winners Aterciopelados, Los Amigos Invisibles Co-headlining Aztec Theatre Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...