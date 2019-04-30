Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Texan Transplant Kinky Friedman Stopping at Floore's This Friday
By James Courtney
on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 7:30 AM
Courtesy of Kinky Friedman
The thing about firebrand, gadfly, Texan-transplant, musician, actor, author, cigar maker and sometimes-political figure Kinky Friedman is that he’s talented enough at everything that he can make you forget about the fact that he could have had a fine career as a career singer-songwriter if he’d felt like it.
I mean, to be fair, he has.
Since his 1973 debut album, the Kinkster has released a boatload of records and played to all kinds of audiences. If only the man could sit still long enough to fully deliver on his promise. But that’s just Kinky: he doesn’t care. He’s content to follow his folly, wherever it lead him. And, that’s what makes him so damn magnetic as a person and as a performer. Circus of Life, his first new album of original material in four decades came out last summer and serves to show us all just what a dynamic music man he can be when he is feeling in the mood.
$25-$50, Fri May 3, 9pm, John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Rd., Helotes, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.
@ John T Floore's Country Store
14492 Old Bandera Rd.
San Antonio
Helotes,
TX
When: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m.
Price:
$25-$50
Live Music
