Texan Transplant Kinky Friedman Stopping at Floore's This Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Kinky Friedman

Event Details Kinky Friedman @ John T Floore's Country Store 14492 Old Bandera Rd. San Antonio Helotes, TX When: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m. Price: $25-$50 Live Music Map

The thing about firebrand, gadfly, Texan-transplant, musician, actor, author, cigar maker and sometimes-political figure Kinky Friedman is that he’s talented enough at everything that he can make you forget about the fact that he could have had a fine career as a career singer-songwriter if he’d felt like it.I mean, to be fair, he has.Since his 1973 debut album, the Kinkster has released a boatload of records and played to all kinds of audiences. If only the man could sit still long enough to fully deliver on his promise. But that’s just Kinky: he doesn’t care. He’s content to follow his folly, wherever it lead him. And, that’s what makes him so damn magnetic as a person and as a performer. Circus of Life, his first new album of original material in four decades came out last summer and serves to show us all just what a dynamic music man he can be when he is feeling in the mood.