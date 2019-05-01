Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Alt-rock Leaders Psychedelic Furs Stomping Through Paper Tiger
By James Courtney
on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 7:30 AM
Britain’s Psychedelic Furs has been ahead of the alt-rock curve since way before there was even a name for alt-rock.
Staring with its 1980 debut, the band has been successful in a fringe or indie kind of way, often as critical darlings that sometimes eluded an audience that was playing catch up. But make no mistake: much of what rock would become in the 1990s owes a debt to what the Psychedelic Furs did in the 1980s. From 1980 to 1991, the band dropped seven albums and rose to considerable acclaim.
Now, out on what amounts to a legacy tour, the Furs are coming to San Antonio to remind us of the fertile soil from whence so much of our beloved alternative music has grown. If you’ve never caught the band live, you owe this one to yourself. Check out 2001’s Beautiful Chaos: Greatest Hits Live for a taste of what you can expect.
$30-$33, Fri May 3, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m.
Price:
$30-$33
Live Music
