Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Alt-rock Leaders Psychedelic Furs Stomping Through Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge RAUL UMENES
  • Raul Umenes
Britain’s Psychedelic Furs has been ahead of the alt-rock curve since way before there was even a name for alt-rock.

Staring with its 1980 debut, the band has been successful in a fringe or indie kind of way, often as critical darlings that sometimes eluded an audience that was playing catch up. But make no mistake: much of what rock would become in the 1990s owes a debt to what the Psychedelic Furs did in the 1980s. From 1980 to 1991, the band dropped seven albums and rose to considerable acclaim.

Now, out on what amounts to a legacy tour, the Furs are coming to San Antonio to remind us of the fertile soil from whence so much of our beloved alternative music has grown. If you’ve never caught the band live, you owe this one to yourself. Check out 2001’s Beautiful Chaos: Greatest Hits Live for a taste of what you can expect.

$30-$33, Fri May 3, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Psychedelic Furs
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m.
Price: $30-$33
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Psychedelic Furs

    Staff Pick
    Psychedelic Furs @ Paper Tiger

    • Fri., May 3, 8 p.m. $30-$33
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Robin Trower's Tone and Control Mesmerized at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday Night Read More

  2. Guns N' Roses, Cardi B and More to Headline ACL 2019 Read More

  3. Texan Transplant Kinky Friedman Stopping at Floore's This Friday Read More

  4. Sad Mijo Cuco Gears Up for a Return to San Antonio Read More

  5. Industrial Pioneers My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Return to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...