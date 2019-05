Jonas Brothers Heading to San Antonio This Fall In Support of Upcoming Album

click image Instagram / jonasbrothers

Jonas Brothers fans, it's true. Your favorite brother boy band since Hanson is going on tour.Following a hyped-up reunion, chart-topping single and newly announced album, the Jonas Brothers — that's Kevin, Joe and Nick — will be hitting the road this year. The 40-city tour will kick off in Miami this August and close out in Los Angeles in October.Luckily for local JoBro fans, the trio will stop at the AT&T Center on Friday, September 27. The show will mark the first time in nearly a decade that the pop stars will play in the Alamo City."We're so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again!" the brothers gushed in a press release. "We can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned."The tour is in support of, the trio's first studio album since 2010. Pre-order for the album , expected to drop June 7, is available now.Tickets for the AT&T Center show go on sale Friday, May 10 and will be available here