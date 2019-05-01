Nihilistic Enough for Ya? Grasshopper Lies Heavy Drops New Music Video

Grasshopper Lies Heavy frontman James Woodard serves up the skronk.
San Antonio noise rock band Grasshopper Lies Heavy, fresh from a tour of Japan, has released a new music video that's all sweetness and light.
Actually, we're kidding about the "sweetness and light" part. The video for "Hide Your Keys" from the band's recent split LP with hard-hitting Minneapolis duo Gay Witch Abortion is anything but.
In it, a cutesy cartoon puppy dances to the sludgy track while grainy footage of car crash tests, bombing sites and child soldiers flicker behind it. Every so often, a life-affirming message like "Humanity is a virus" and "Hell is real, welcome to America" flashes onscreen.
"[I] wanted to fuck with the pure cuteness of it, mixed with subliminal messages of pure nihilism and hopelessness that everyone feels in the American climate right now," said guitarist-vocalist James Woodard, who also directed the video. "'Hell is Real, Welcome to America' comes from a billboard we saw in rural Indiana on our last tour."
Just like Grasshopper Lies Heavy's music, the video clearly isn't meant to appeal to everyone. But it certainly keeps with the band's bruising, uncompromising and often satirical aesthetic.