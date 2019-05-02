Email
Thursday, May 2, 2019

Amp Room Bringing Jam-packed Lineup with Sick City Daggers, Saturday Night Shockers and Rebel Flesh

Posted By on Thu, May 2, 2019 at 7:40 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SATURDAY NIGHT SHOCKERS
  • Courtesy of Saturday Night Shockers
Fans of the messy macabre, devotees of the decadent deadpan and seekers of a solid shtick should find plenty to be excited about with the triple threat of this Saturday night bill.

For starters, local psychobilly freaks Sick City Daggers, known for putting on high-energy shows full of an abandon charged with alienation, will be celebrating a return from something of a hiatus. The veteran band, active since the mid-aughts, will be joined on a rowdy bill by fellow San Antonio purveyor of darkness Saturday Night Shockers — a newer horror rock outfit. Rounding things out is Rebel Flesh, a crew of like-minded malcontents from Austin that make punk rock music full of horror movie vibes and references.

This show seems ideal for all of you — yes, we see you — who are gearing up to stubbornly wear black clothes all the way though the hellish Central Texas summer.

Free, Sat May 4, 10pm, Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com.
Event Details Sick City Daggers, Saturday Night Shockers, Rebel Flesh
@ The Amp Room
2407 N St. Mary's
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., May 4, 10 p.m.
Price: Free
Live Music
