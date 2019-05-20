Email
Monday, May 20, 2019

Active Rockers Blue October Return to San Antonio

Although Blue October has shifted its vibe to a more mainstream “active rock” sound in the vein of bands like Nothing More and Imagine Dragons, if you listen hard enough, you can hear whispers of their Americana-influenced roots.


After somehow grabbing the attention of Kid Rock’s former manager in the late ’90s, Blue October wound up on Universal Records relatively early in their career, and that launched the band into the arena of mainstream rock 'n’ roll.

Originally hailing from Houston, frontman Justin Furstenfeld chills in San Marcos these days when not on tour. The band returns to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Friday, October 18, as part of a jaunt supporting 2018’s I Hope You’re Happy.

Tickets ($35-$183) are on sale now and can be purchased at theaztectheatre.com.
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
