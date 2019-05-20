Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 20, 2019

All Hail the Queen: Todrick Hall Returns to San Antonio this November

Posted By on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, TODRICK HALL
  • Facebook, Todrick Hall
Actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter and YouTuber, Todrick Hall is a driving force in the entertainment world that cannot be stopped.


First gaining attention when he made it onto the ninth season of American Idol, Hall then started a Youtube Channel and became a judge and choreographer on the Emmy Award-winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

From releasing his own albums to staring as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, Hall is an omnipresent force in the entertainment industry that continues to stand up and represent the LGBTQ community.

With his recent album Forbidden released just last year, Hall returns to San Antonio for the Haus Party Tour on Wednesday, November 20.



Tickets ($25-$93) are on sale now and can be purchased at theaztectheatre.com.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's The Lucky Odds Blasting Rockabilly Tunes at Bang Bang Bar This Week Read More

  2. Active Rockers Blue October Return to San Antonio Read More

  3. Get Down with the Super Talented Jon Stickley Trio at Sam's Burger Joint Read More

  4. Brighten Your Week with Limelight's Eclectic Lineup of Dega, Alyson Alonzo and HunnyBunny Read More

  5. Rising Latin Star Brytiago Bringing the Party to the Aztec Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...