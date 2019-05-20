All Hail the Queen: Todrick Hall Returns to San Antonio this November

click to enlarge
Actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter and YouTuber, Todrick Hall is a driving force in the entertainment world that cannot be stopped.
First gaining attention when he made it onto the ninth season of American Ido
l, Hall then started a Youtube Channel and became a judge and choreographer on the Emmy Award-winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race
.
From releasing his own albums to staring as Lola in Kinky Boots
on Broadway, Hall is an omnipresent force in the entertainment industry that continues to stand up and represent the LGBTQ community.
With his recent album Forbidden
released just last year, Hall returns to San Antonio for the Haus Party Tour on Wednesday, November 20.
Tickets ($25-$93) are on sale now and can be purchased at theaztectheatre.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.