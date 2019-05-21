Email
Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Brighten Your Week with Limelight's Eclectic Lineup of Dega, Alyson Alonzo and HunnyBunny

Posted By on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge CHRIS CONDE
  • Chris Conde
Athens duo Dega know a thing or two about groove, ably matching dream-pop aesthetics with electronic pulses. Soulful crooner Alyson Alonzo and experimental R&B duo HunnyBunny round out the eclectic bill.


$5, Wed May 22, 8pm, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s St., thelimelightsa.com.
