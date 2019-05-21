Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Get Down with the Super Talented Jon Stickley Trio at Sam's Burger Joint
By Shannon Sweet
Tue, May 21, 2019 at 10:17 AM
Instagram / jonstickleytrio
A band that refuses to confine itself, Jon Stickley Trio’s blend of drums, violin and guitar create music that wouldn’t be out of place at a medieval court, a progressive music fest, a gypsy campground or a bluegrass jamboree. In the group’s hands, the musical styles and histories meld into one.
Free, Wed May 22, 8pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com.
