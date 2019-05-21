Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Get Down with the Super Talented Jon Stickley Trio at Sam's Burger Joint

Posted By on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 10:17 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / JONSTICKLEYTRIO
  • Instagram / jonstickleytrio
A band that refuses to confine itself, Jon Stickley Trio’s blend of drums, violin and guitar create music that wouldn’t be out of place at a medieval court, a progressive music fest, a gypsy campground or a bluegrass jamboree. In the group’s hands, the musical styles and histories meld into one.


Free, Wed May 22, 8pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com.
Location Details Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-2830
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's The Lucky Odds Blasting Rockabilly Tunes at Bang Bang Bar This Week Read More

  2. Brighten Your Week with Limelight's Eclectic Lineup of Dega, Alyson Alonzo and HunnyBunny Read More

  3. All Hail the Queen: Todrick Hall Returns to San Antonio this November Read More

  4. Rising Latin Star Brytiago Bringing the Party to the Aztec Read More

  5. Active Rockers Blue October Return to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...