Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Rising Latin Star Brytiago Bringing the Party to the Aztec

Described by Rolling Stone as the leader of the freshman Latin Rat Pack, Brytiago is ascending from the massive shadow of Daddy Yankee, the Reggaeton giant responsible for getting the young Puerto Rican artist his record deal. Although Brytiago has no full-length projects to his name, his steady release of banging singles makes him someone to watch. With Darell.


$50-$73, Thu May 23, 7:30pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
