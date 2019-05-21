Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Rising Latin Star Brytiago Bringing the Party to the Aztec
By Shannon Sweet
on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 10:36 AM
Described by Rolling Stone
as the leader of the freshman Latin Rat Pack, Brytiago is ascending from the massive shadow of Daddy Yankee, the Reggaeton giant responsible for getting the young Puerto Rican artist his record deal. Although Brytiago has no full-length projects to his name, his steady release of banging singles makes him someone to watch. With Darell.
$50-$73, Thu May 23, 7:30pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
